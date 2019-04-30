Live Action Sonic The Hedgehog Movie Gets A Trailer

"Gotta go fast."

Since it was presumably already too late to pull the plug when they realized they should have, this is a video for the upcoming live action Sonic The Hedgehog movie in theaters this November. Highlights include: Coolio's 'Gansta's Paradise' as the trailer's soundtrack, James Marsden, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik as Jim Carrey, a bunch of awful lines, a CG anthropomorphic hedgehog, and when it ended. Honestly, I'm pretty excited to see this in the theater. Maybe I'll even bring a friend, but I'll definitely bring my own candy and a horse tranquilizer.

Keep going for the trailer while I make a note to myself to also remember to bring my camcorder because if this is as good as I think it's gonna be, there's no way I'll be able to wait for the Blu-Ray release to be able to watch it at home.

Thanks to Allyson S and chase, who are both officially invited to come see the movie with me opening night. We should reserve our seats soon though.