Live Action Sonic The Hedgehog Movie Gets A Trailer

April 30, 2019

"Gotta go fast."

Since it was presumably already too late to pull the plug when they realized they should have, this is a video for the upcoming live action Sonic The Hedgehog movie in theaters this November. Highlights include: Coolio's 'Gansta's Paradise' as the trailer's soundtrack, James Marsden, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik as Jim Carrey, a bunch of awful lines, a CG anthropomorphic hedgehog, and when it ended. Honestly, I'm pretty excited to see this in the theater. Maybe I'll even bring a friend, but I'll definitely bring my own candy and a horse tranquilizer.

Keep going for the trailer while I make a note to myself to also remember to bring my camcorder because if this is as good as I think it's gonna be, there's no way I'll be able to wait for the Blu-Ray release to be able to watch it at home.

Thanks to Allyson S and chase, who are both officially invited to come see the movie with me opening night. We should reserve our seats soon though.

Westeros World: A Game Of Thrones Opening Sequence In The Style Of Westworld's

Previous Story

Game Of Thrones Clips Edited Together So The Characters Sing 'Ice Ice Baby'

Next Story
  • Richard H Sanford

    They missed an opportunity not using "Amish Paradise" instead.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Thanks. I hate it. I mean, really. Did they have to make Sonic look like a guy in a fur suit?

  • Qthedude16

    god he just looks horrible, he looks so horrible

  • asadachi

    cringe worthy

  • Munihausen

    To watch if only to catch Jim Carrey before he up and commits suicide.

  • Chris

    Dear god, this is hilarious. I can't wait for Chris Chan's review.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    So many wrongs :
    - Dr. Robotnik is supposed to be... well egg-shaped.
    - Sonic's entire shape is odd looking and ugly
    - Sonic doesn't procude electricity, at best maybe sound, he IS named sonic.
    - The robots are supposed to be animals and plant shaped.
    - ... the whole trailer, really.

  • Douchy McDouche

    I hope this movie reveals what unholy union produced this mutant.

  • Bling Nye

    "If I may... Um, I'll tell you the problem with the scientific power that you're using here, it didn't require any discipline to attain it. You read what others had done and you took the next step. You didn't earn the knowledge for yourselves, so you don't take any responsibility for it. You stood on the shoulders of geniuses to accomplish something as fast as you could, and before you even knew what you had, you patented it, and packaged it, and slapped it on a plastic lunchbox, and now you're selling it, you wanna sell it. Well..."

    "I don't think you're giving us our due credit. Our scientists have done things which nobody's ever done before..."

    "Yeah, yeah, but your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could that they didn't stop to think if they should."

  • Douchy McDouche

    2deep?

  • snook3r

    Only reason to watch this... Jim Carrey... That is all

  • Ren

    oh no

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: actors, celebrities, characters, computer graphics, fall blockbusters, good ideas, i am into this, i'm actually pretty excited, looking good, money makers, movies, note to self: bring camcorder to theater, oh wow, sega, sonic the hedgehog, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post