Little Kid Flinging Mud From Bike Tire Directly Into Brother's Face (Who's Wearing A Snorkeling Mask)

April 5, 2019

This is an important video of a young boy pedaling a bike with training wheels that's stuck in the mud and flinging as much muck as possible into his brother's face, who's smartly wearing a lab-assigned snorkeling mask. Now I'm not sure what null hypothesis this experiment was designed to reject or fail to reject, but rest assured I plan on replicating the experiment with my own brother to find out. Frank -- get on the bike. "Really?!" Yes, then get off the bike and put these goggles on.

Keep going for the whole video, complete with sweet slow motion action.

Thanks to becca b, who agrees maybe it's just cool to watch the mud coming at you.

