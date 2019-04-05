Note: A decent OREO recreation of the Game Of Thrones opener after the jump.

Because everybody and their brother wants to hitch their horse to the Game Of Thrones wagon, these are the limited edition Game Of Thrones house sigil OREOs. Each cookie comes with either the House Lannister, House Targaryen or House Stark sigil, or a Night King head. My girlfriend loves both Game Of Thrones and OREOs, so this is a dangerously delicious combination for my household. And by household I mean stronghold. That's right -- I am the true Lord Of The Seven Kingdoms, and possess the rightful ass to this Iron Throne! "You're writing from the toilet again, aren't you?" I'm not never not on the toilet, I have issues.

Keep going for the show's intro in OREO form.

Thanks to Davey W, who agrees a couple packages of these and I'll be a dead ringer for Samwell Tarly when he first comes to join the Night's Watch.