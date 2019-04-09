Kill Bill Inspired Gogo Yubari Flaming Rope Dart Routine

April 9, 2019

This is a video of Los Angeles based dancer Flow Mayhem performing a Gogo Yubari inspired flaming rope dart routine. Just like Gogo, she's incredibly good at what she does, and if I personally ever came up against her in battle I'd have to seriously reconsider just how important this whole killing Bill thing really is to me.

Keep going for the video while I realize my girlfriend's ringtone is the Kill Bill theme and I'm probably already living on borrowed time.

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees when in doubt, set it on fire and start swinging it around.

