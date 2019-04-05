Kids Attempt To Escape 'Ice Prison' Crater At Russian Ice Park

This is a video from the Oktem winter sports park in Russia of some kids (and possibly a couple adults -- it's hard to tell with all that parka) trying to escape the 'ice prison' feature there. Basically it's a large smooth-walled ice crater that makes it extremely difficult to get any traction. Granted I could have gotten out easy, but-- "No, you wouldn't have ripped off the leg off a fellow inmate and used the bone to carve stairs." Stay out of my head!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Francesca, who wants to know what all the other rides in the park are.