I've Made A Terrible Mistake: Giant Pacific Octopus Latches On To Diver's Head

April 17, 2019

This is a video of a giant Pacific octopus latching onto the head of a diver and the struggle to remove the animal. I'd say that diver got just a little too curious. And you know what they say about curiosity, don't you? "It killed the cat?" Well sure that too but I meant don't ever open the shoebox under my bed.

  • Deksam

    He could tell by the music, there was no actual danger or suspence to be had.

  • Bling Nye

    That's really cool. Wouldn't want it on my face, but still really cool. It's rare to entice them out of their den, but the warmth of our skin I think is pretty intriguing to them. I've held "hands" with one briefly on a dive, but just as friends, we didn't make out like these two did.

  • WhiteEagle2

    Would be real awkward if the octopus proceeded to remove the breather.

  • Bling Nye

    I doubt it could if the diver was actively preventing it, the regulator has a mouth piece that you can bite down on, plus grip with your lips. Maybe if the mouth piece isn't securely attached to the regulator (some regulators just slide the mouth piece on and you compress it with a zip tie).

    Only time you get a reg yanked out is if you're not expecting it (slack jaw). Even then, you have a 'safe second' that's either the 'octopus' or just 'octo' which is a secondary second stage regulator with its own hose, or you have a regulator integrated into your buoyancy control device (BCD) inflator.

    Getting your mask knocked off is way more likely, and the octopus did nearly get it.

    That diver was a little foolish for letting it get all the way up on their head, but honestly that's such a rare and awesome occurrence I can easily understand their passivity. Usually it's relatively easy to find a den if there's one around, but harder to get a glimpse of the octopus in the den, and pretty rare to see one actually out of the den during the day.

    Damn, now I want to go diving. Haha

  • The_Wretched

    Moral of the story, don't get all handsy unless you're willing to get your head and face sat on.

  • Bling Nye

    Roger, more please.

