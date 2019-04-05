It's Miiiine!: Roomba Tries To Steal Ceramic Floor Tile

This is a video of a robotic vacuum sucking up an unattached ceramic floor tile and making a run for the bedroom, presumably so it can go make out with it under the bed. It looks like it might have also uncovered some murder scene evidence in the process. Now I assume the man filming knew this was going to happen (it probably just happened prior so he grabbed his phone and reset the tile and vacuum), because nobody else films their Roomba unless there's a cat riding it or it's smearing a pentagram into your living room carpet with a dog turd and you have to laugh to not cry then gather your family and pets and set your home on fire. "You do have a point there, GW." *tweaks nips, winks* I have two. "Real mature." They're weird but I've learned to like them.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees, great, thieving robots are just what we needed.