'IT' Pennywise Umbrella Reveals Blood Spatter When Wet

April 8, 2019

it-pennywise-umbrella.jpg

This is the $23 IT Pennywise face umbrella available for pre-order (shipping in June) that, when wet, reveals some red blood spatter. That's cool, that should encourage kids to keep their distance. You know I was recently in the market for a new umbrella until I decided it would probably be for the best if I just never leave the house if it's raining, if there's any chance of rain in the forecast, or partly cloudy.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees Dexter missed a golden opportunity.

