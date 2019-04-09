It Happens: Cat Gets Stuck In Hanging Bra

Proving that Geekologie tipster K Diddie isn't the only one who has trouble removing them, this is a video from Hong Kong of a chubby cat that gets stuck in one of its owner's bras and has a pickle of a time getting out of it. Man, I can still remember the first time I was finally able to remove a bra without too much awkward fumbling. "Your first training bra, GW?" Very funny but I was already a very solid B-cup by that point.

Keep going for the whole two minute video while I try to pretend all that clutter didn't give me anxiety.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees sometimes cats just want to feel extra sexy.