Insanely Impressive Alien Stop-Motion Flipbook Made To Celebrate The Franchise's 40th Anniversary

This is a worthwhile stop-motion style flipbook crafted by artist Serene Teh (previously: her Alien: Covenant flipbook) that was commissioned by 20th Century Fox to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Alien franchise. 40 years, wow -- time sure does fly, doesn't it? Especially on weekends, which I think is bullshit. Mondays? Mondays are penguins.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jeff C, who agrees if we still can't manage to kill off all the aliens after 40 years it's probably time to just give up and accept our fate as chestburster hosts.