Impressive: Man Builds An Etch-A-Sketch Camera That Automatically Draws The Photo Image

This is a video demonstration of the Raspberry Pi powered 'Etch-A-Snap' camera built by Martin Fitzpatrick that automatically draws (in 20 minutes to an hour) the image it detects and processes after its button is pushed.

Fitzpatrick built his Etch-A-Snap around a Raspberry Pi Zero upgraded with stepper motors, a custom 3D-printed frame and gearing to control the miniature Etch A Sketch display, and a basic digital camera on the back. There was no reason to go overboard with the megapixels as every photo snapped is reduced to just 240 x 144-pixels in size, and then downgraded to a 1-bit color palette--black and white.

The low-res image is then processed and converted to plotter commands, which is a type of printer that works similarly to an Etch A Sketch; physically drawing out an image by moving a pen along X and Y coordinates. But in this case, the commands are sent to the stepper motors which spin the Etch A Sketch's upgraded knobs to move its drawing tip accordingly.



Martin has step-by-step instructions (including downloadable scripts and code) on his website.

