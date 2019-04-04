I'm Flying Jack!: Man Takes To The Skies Trying To Hold Down Patio Umbrella During High Winds

April 4, 2019

This is a short video from the Osmaniye province in southern Turkey of a man trying to use his weight to hold down a patio umbrella during particularly high winds and taking to the skies. No word how far the man traveled, but presumably all the way to the Banks family residence in London, where he's now employed as the children's nanny.

Keep going for the video with a little slow motion action while I wish that was me because I've always wanted to do that.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who's no stranger to chim chiminey chim chiminey chim chim cher-oos.

