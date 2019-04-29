I'm Flying Jack!: Chair Made From Airplane Engine Cowling

This is the the BAe-146 Cowling Chair made by Plane Industries (previously: the significantly larger chair they made from the cowling of a Boeing 737 engine) from the jet engine cowling of a British Aerospace 146 plane. Obviously, it would make the perfect edition to my (still only conceptual) lair. I'm also going to need a large saltwater aquarium, a boardroom table made out of skulls, and, wait -- what was the other thing? "A stripper pole." A stripper pole! Gotta get my exercise.

Keep going for a handful more shots of the unsurprisingly contact-for-price chair.

Thanks to Benjamin, co-founder of Plane Industries, who failed to invite me to sit in one, and to K Diddie, who was kind enough to offer me his lap.