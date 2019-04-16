Idiot Parkour: Jackass At Walmart Eats It Hard

April 16, 2019

This is a video from a Walmart of some dumbass who climbed onto the top of a shelving unit, kicks a beanbag chair down, then proceeds to try to break a hip attacking a Barbie display. After careful video analysis, It appears he misstepped off the end of the shelving unit, which caused the accident, although I'm not sure what the hell he was trying to do in the first place, although I'm fairly certain it wasn't stop being a stupid idiot and get his life together and make somebody -- anybody, proud.

Keep going for the video while I page security. Also, $10 says he blames the beanbag chair for the accident.

Thanks to Shane F, who agrees if the world ran on stupid, this would be a utopia.

  • Talon184

    Being a dipshit at Wal-Mart.....

    ...That's a paddlin'

  • Jenness

    Is it just me or do we never seem to see this level of douchebaggery at Target?

  • Wooder

    Zero love...he should have to work in the girls toy department until he earns enough in commission to cover the damage...

  • JimmyJam

    The total damages were $75, but are now rollback priced at $65.88.

  • Munihausen

    Judge not lest ye be judged
    - Some Guy

  • The_Wretched

    I judge that the jumper has poor judgement.

  • James Mcelroy

    I think it was Metallica

  • ecafsub
    It appears he misstepped off the end of the shelving unit, which caused the accident

    I'm going with being a goddamned idiot and on top of the shelves are what caused the problem. It's no "accident," since that implies no one was at fault. It's "play stupid games, win stupid prizes" and he got what he deserved.

  • kodama
    It's no "accident," since that implies no one was at fault.

    Is it true that there is a place in a man's head that if you shoot it, it will blow up?

  • Geekologie

    fair

