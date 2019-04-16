Idiot Parkour: Jackass At Walmart Eats It Hard

This is a video from a Walmart of some dumbass who climbed onto the top of a shelving unit, kicks a beanbag chair down, then proceeds to try to break a hip attacking a Barbie display. After careful video analysis, It appears he misstepped off the end of the shelving unit, which caused the accident, although I'm not sure what the hell he was trying to do in the first place, although I'm fairly certain it wasn't stop being a stupid idiot and get his life together and make somebody -- anybody, proud.

Keep going for the video while I page security. Also, $10 says he blames the beanbag chair for the accident.

Thanks to Shane F, who agrees if the world ran on stupid, this would be a utopia.