How Fast Can A Bear Climb A Tree? (SPOILER: Very)

April 24, 2019

This is a short video of a bear speeding up a tree like it just had an accident and the last roll of Charmin is in the tippy-top branches. And it comes down almost just as fast! So, if you were wondering how quickly a bear can climb a tree, the answer is much, much faster than you ever could. I'd encourage you to remember that the next time you're considering doing a little B and E and subsequent porridge theft.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Ricky D, who's still convinced he can outswim one, but I have my doubts.

Quilted Northern Rolling Out(!) New 4-Ply 'Luxury' Toilet Paper

Previous Story

All Your Pain In One Video: A Compilation Of Life's Frustrating Situations

Next Story
  • Douchy McDouche

    And people are terrified of spiders for some reason.

  • Ollie Williams

    Hey! Bear fucker! Do you need assistance?!

  • Eric Ord

    This one should have been a reply to mine! :'(

  • Octo

    That's not climbing, that's running vertically.

  • Ken

    That a big squirrel

  • Wooder

    Only black bears climb trees...NOT Grizzly's or Polar bears or Teddy Ruxpin or Paddington bear.

  • Konstantin

    You _might_ be safe on a tree from a polar bear. Trouble is, where polar bears are likely to attack, trees are rather scarce, and these facts are probably related. Otherwise, assume that if a bear is a danger to you on the ground, it will be just as much danger if you get onto a tree. There are strategies that will help you reduce chances of getting mauled by a bear. Running away and climbing trees are decidedly not on the list. Playing dead will typically be safer than either of these two. And that one's far from ideal in itself.

  • Ken

    Tell that to this guy
    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • sizzlepants

    Yup.

    Bears are fucking terrifying.

    Can't outrun them. Can't out climb them. Best bet if you run into one and don't have a gun is to do what basically every cop screams during an arrest. On the ground. Face down. Hands on your head.

    And then play dead until the bear decides you're not worth the hassle.

    Try not to scream when you get scratched open too.

  • Tigerh8r

    My wife lived at the beach as a teenager and had an encounter that left her terrified of sharks. I am afraid of , have a healthy respect for bears. We live half way between the beach and the mountains, and every vacation is a debate. I usually win with, "The shark can't get me unless I go into the water, but if the bear wants me he will come into the cabin and get me."

  • Octo

    When exactly is free meat not worth the hassle?

  • Konstantin

    Bears are oddly picky about their meat. A particularly hungry bear will probably not care, sure. But you're more likely to be attacked by a bear acting on an instinct than out of hunger. So if it thinks you're dead, it might not bother. Is it a guarantee? Not at all. But I've met people who survived playing dead and bear leaving them alone. I've never met anyone who claimed they successfully ran away from a bear. In a lot of cases, you can just calmly walk away from a bear, not turning your back on it. If it doesn't give chase, you're lucky. If it does, playing dead might be your best bet, depending on the size of the bear.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animals, fast, holy smokes, like greased lightning, mother nature, note to self: don't climb tree in event of bear, psssssshoooooow!, quick, somebody's got the zoomies!, to infinity and beyond!, when nature calls
Previous Post
Next Post