Holy Smokes: World Champion Pole Dancer Demonstrates His Feet-Only Pole Mounting Ability

This is a short Instagram video of world champion pole dancer Dmitry Politov mounting the pole with only his feet and posing in a flag position. That must take a little practice. Obviously, if any of you have a bachelorette party coming up, I think I just found your entertainment. "It's you, isn't it, GW?" *rips off tearaway pants to reveal tearaway shorts* Tell your friends, I also do adult birthday parties and lighthearted funerals.

Keep going for the full video, which includes dismount and complimentary bonus backflip.

Thanks to Charlotte, who agrees we're gonna need a whole lot more singles for this guy.