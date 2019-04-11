Guys Find A Way To Use McDonald's Self-Ordering Kiosk To Score Free Food

April 11, 2019

This is a video of two guys at McDonald's ("Maccas") demonstrating how to use a self-ordering kiosk to score free food. Basically it works like this: they add ten $1 hamburgers to their cart, then edit the order to remove the patty from each burger, which subtracts $1.10 from the price of each. Then they add one regular $1 burger with patty which, after the discount from the other pattiless burgers is applied, comes to a total of $0. Plus now you have ten burgerless buns with only ketchup, mustard, onions and pickles to stick to your car windows or make sandwiches with at home. Just make sure you use them all quickly because those buns start to stale pretty fast. These buns? *licks finger, sizzles on ass, accidentally farts shooting fireball* Holy shit!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Dan M, who informed me he's found a way to use a McDonald's self-ordering kiosk that almost always results in not getting the McFlurry you paid for.

  • sizzlepants

    Somewhere a QA / App Testing manager is having a very, very, unpleasant conversation right now.

  • Enkidu98

    This is not cool, this is an ass move.

  • The_Wretched

    McD should have tested more and is a hugely profitable company. If they didn't want this sort of thing to happen, they can just hire actual humans to do work.

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    a hilarious ass move tho

