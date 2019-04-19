Guy Shows Off Playing Both Players In Two-Player Arcade Shooting Game
Note: The gif really doesn't do this man justice, watch the videos.
These are a couple videos of a man playing the 1997 arcade shooter classic Time Crisis 2 using both guns (he's even wearing his own holsters) to play as player one AND player two. I mean who needs another person to be player 2 when you're your own best friend, right? *sadly gazes at unused Playstation controller* He's so good he doesn't just play, he has a whole dance routine choreographed. Honestly he kinda reminds me of Doc Holliday in Tombstone, but without the tuberculosis and always making me ugly cry at the end.
Keep going for the videos.
April 13, 2019
Thanks again to Charlotte, who agrees dual-wielding is the only way to wield.
