Guy Films His Coworkers Taking Naps Attached To Transmission Tower 150-Feet Up

This is a video captured by an electrical worker in the Hunan province of China of his coworkers taking power naps 150-feet in the air while attached to the transmission tower they're working on via safety ropes. Man, that one guy looks super comfortable. Now I'm sure skyscraper workers have been doing something similar for decades and mountain climbers sleep roped to the sides of cliffs, but it still takes balls bigger than mine, even if they were just stung by a hundred bees and I'm allergic. "Such vivid imagery, GW." I paint pictures with words.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees where there's a will, there's a way.