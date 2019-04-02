Going Down?: Reporter Accidentally Walks Into Live Camera Shot, Performs An Elevator To Escape

This is a short video from Sky News of a live camera shot of 10 Downing Street in London when a reporter accidentally walks into frame and quickly performs an elevator to escape. Classic. Granted I'm more of a fan of the stairs routine myself, but she clearly wanted to make a quicker exit than taking the stairs. And that was a fast elevator. The kind that might upset your stomach if you've eaten recently, or make you shit your pants if you've eaten Taco Bell recently.

Keep going for the video, but the gif is really it.

Loved the disappearing Correspndent @SkyNews. Comedy moment in Downing Street. Like a trap door opened beneath her. pic.twitter.com/UnyO12PHf8 — Chris James TX (@ChrisJamesNews) April 1, 2019

Thanks to David K, who agrees an escalator would have also been cool.