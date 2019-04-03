Glacier Collapse In Iceland Sends Tourists Running From The Waves It Causes

April 3, 2019

glacier-dead-ahead.jpg

This is a video from the Jökulsárlón lagoon in southeastern Iceland of a piece of the Breiðamerkurjökull glacier breaking off and falling into the water, sending tourists across the lagoon scrambling as the waves it causes crash on the beach they were standing on. Man, that must have been exhilarating. "Rose would have still let Jack die." Oh, no question.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees where's Mr. Freeze when the world really needs him?

