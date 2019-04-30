Game Of Thrones Clips Edited Together So The Characters Sing 'Ice Ice Baby'

April 30, 2019

game-of-thrones-ice-ice-baby.jpg

Because this is the internet and people here aren't afraid to make their dreams a reality (or start a flame war on Facebook), this is a video of Game Of Thrones clips edited together so the characters sing a minute of Vanilla Ice's very appropriate 'Ice Ice Baby', which I'm genuinely surprised they've never included in the show. Granted they're not actually singing the exact words to the song the whole time, but what they do say sounds close enough. TRUE FACT: When 'Ice Ice Baby' first came out the girl who sat in front of me in Mr. Besser's class turned around before the period started and asked if I'd ever heard of Vanilla Ice before and I told her who hadn't, everyone loves ice cream. Looking back, that may have actually have been the roller coaster peak of my life.

Keep going for the video, it's worth a watch.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, not to be confused with Joffrey B, who was a complete and utter turd king.

Live Action Sonic The Hedgehog Movie Gets A Trailer

Previous Story

During Interview After Win, Collegiate Fortnite Champions Admit They Don't Like The Game Anymore

Next Story
  • GeneralDisorder

    I was wondering how they'd manage to splice the word ninja. They skipped that verse.

  • Doog

    Previously on Geekologie - https://geekologie.com/2017...

  • Scarlet Klark

    Academic writing is clear, concise, focussed, structured and backed up by evidence. Its purpose is to aid the reader’s understanding.
    It has a formal tone and style, but it is not complex and does not require the use of long sentences and complicated vocabulary.
    Each subject discipline will have certain writing conventions, vocabulary and types of discourse that you will become familiar with over the course of your degree. However, there are some general characteristics of academic writing that are relevant across all disciplines.
    Read more about academic writing at https://writingcollegeessays.org

  • Munihausen

    I still haven't watched Season 7 - does this have any spoilers?

  • Jenness

    Yes

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: editing, fulfilling your dreams, game of thrones, music video, nice job, oldschool flavor, so that's what that looks and sounds like, songs, sure why not, thanks internet, the internet will provide, video, what a series of tubes am i right? this place is crazy
Previous Post
Next Post