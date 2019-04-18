Freaky Deaky: A Backwards Crawling CG Humanoid Skin Is Torn To Pieces In The Blowing Wind

April 18, 2019

This is a short video created by visual effects artist fx_mania of a humanoid skin crawling backwards while simultaneously being ripped apart and blown away by the wind. Hoho, you'll never make it to Oz being that fragile! I'm assuming the Wonderful Wizard failed to send back the suit of armor that he requested with Dorothy. "Just like he forgot your penis upgrade?" Wait, how did you-- whatever, never trust the man behind the curtain, that's the real message here.

Keep going for the Instagram video (which includes the action in reverse), as well as its predecessor.

Thanks to DT, who agrees the answer, my friend, is blowin' in the wind -- the answer is blowin' in the wind *harmonica break*

  • Deksam

    A sheer sign of a calcium deficient diet.

  • Toba Fett

    Didn't survive the snap...

  • Closet Nerd

    Haunting dreams since 2019....

  • GeneralDisorder

    Man, seeing robots get ripped to shreds is a wonderful dream in my opinion.

  • Bling Nye
