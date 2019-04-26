Five Different Types Of Frat Bros Imagined As Fighting Game Character Selection Screens

This is a short TikTok video from XKDMONEYTREE (man, I could use a money tree) imagining five different types of frat bros as fighting game player selection screens. Who would you choose? I think I'd go with the shirtless guy with the beer bong -- what he lacks in armor he at least makes up for with a weapon. Of course I don't know too much about fraternity bros because when I was in college I didn't have time to socialize, I was too busy *putting on cool guy shades* accumulating an insurmountable amount of student debt. "Like, how much exactly, I want DETAILS." Haha, put the boner away, McDuck. But let's just say, imagine if your money vault pool had a deep end.

Keep going for the video.

