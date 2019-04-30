Final Destination: Crane Truck Takes Out Metal Overhead Sign Mount Right In Front Of Oncoming Car

This is a video from Sarov, Russia of a crane truck taking out a metal overhead sign mount and almost Final Destination-ing the car with the dashcam recording the incident. Close calls. I guess some people just forget what sort of vehicle they're driving sometimes. My girlfriend? Sometimes she forgets she's driving altogether. Or at least it seems like it. *phone rings* Why do I do this to myself?

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees clearly sometimes Death can't quite make up his mind.