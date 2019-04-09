Final Destination: Axe Throw Ricochets Right Back At Woman's Head

April 9, 2019

This is a video of Ainsley Rae of Arizona throwing an axe at the floor of a Bad Axe Throwing (that's the name of the business) location and having to dodge the axe on its return to her face. Close call! Per Bad Axe Throwing's FAQs:

Is it safe? Has anyone ever gotten hurt?


We have never had anyone hurt or injured in any way. It is completely safe and we are very strict in making sure that everyone is throwing the axes in a safe manner.

But somebody sure has come close! REAL close. Like almost horror movie close. Also, as much as I do appreciate everybody's willingness to train for the inevitable zombie apocalypse -- safety first. Not safety second or third, safety FIRST. Also don't throw your axe right at the ground, if that had been a zombie it would 100% still be attacking you, only with fewer toes.

Keep going for the whole video, complete with slower motion.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees the projected survival rate of the zombie apocalypse continues to plummet.

  • Adibobea9

    Axe Bloody Spray…

  • Eric Ord

    cuet gril

  • Douchy McDouche

    Yeah, she has a nice axe too.

  • Wooder

    Due to her fast response, I think she does this bad throw on a regular basis.

    The Throw Duck combo.
    FYI most of her friends are dead. Also the boyfriend and family and ...she's a regular at this place.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Does anyone know why axe throwing is suddenly popular? When I tried axe throwing in middle school I had to go and talk to guidance counselors and got accused of being a danger to fellow students. Now, throwing axes is totally a cool thing to do for the 'gram.

  • Adibobea9

    There's a difference between throwing them at human targets as opposed to wooden ones…

  • Bling Nye

    This and archery.

    Gotta be ready for the Hunger Games.

  • MustacheHam
  • sizzlepants

    This is why you have to sign a waiver before getting in the cage.

  • The_Wretched

    A central part of learning to fly your axe is to throw it at the floor and then miss.

  • Bling Nye

    It is advisable to utilize a SEP field when practicing so as to avoid unnecessary ridicule.

  • The_Wretched

    I'm a fan of using an A.T. Field. No need to go unnoticed then.

  • scott19

    Someone's been hacking the Matrix...

  • Wraith

    Good reflexes

