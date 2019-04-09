Final Destination: Axe Throw Ricochets Right Back At Woman's Head

This is a video of Ainsley Rae of Arizona throwing an axe at the floor of a Bad Axe Throwing (that's the name of the business) location and having to dodge the axe on its return to her face. Close call! Per Bad Axe Throwing's FAQs:

Is it safe? Has anyone ever gotten hurt?

We have never had anyone hurt or injured in any way. It is completely safe and we are very strict in making sure that everyone is throwing the axes in a safe manner.

But somebody sure has come close! REAL close. Like almost horror movie close. Also, as much as I do appreciate everybody's willingness to train for the inevitable zombie apocalypse -- safety first. Not safety second or third, safety FIRST. Also don't throw your axe right at the ground, if that had been a zombie it would 100% still be attacking you, only with fewer toes.

Keep going for the whole video, complete with slower motion.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees the projected survival rate of the zombie apocalypse continues to plummet.