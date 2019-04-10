Evel Knieval You Are Not: One Of The Saddest Motorbike Jumps Of All Time

This is a video of a thrill-seeking amateur motorbiker attempting to catch some sweet air on what is arguably the shittiest ramp I've ever seen, and I personally made some of the world's shittiest ramps in my day. I like how he starts to lift out of his seat as soon as he hits the ramp like he expects to start soaring like an eagle and not slip the tongue to a bunch of earthworms. Now as I'm sure you're all aware, I'm poor decision making's biggest fan, but even I don't think I could ever drink enough beer to convince myself this was going to turn out any other way than how it did. 1/8 Natty Ices and no chewing tobacco.

Keep going for the whole video. Also, I'm pretty sure that magician in the background failed to summon a fireball like he was trying to.

Thanks to Ron W, who agrees clearly he wasn't going fast enough. Now pile up some more wood scraps and hit that ramp with gusto.