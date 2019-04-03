Dog Plays Hungry Hungry Hippos For Food
This is a video of a dog playing a high stakes game of Hungry Hungry Hippos for some brown and crunchy food niblets. I'm pretty sure he won. Of course when you're playing Hungry Hungry Hippos, isn't everyone a winner? "No, there's only one." What about Candy Land, Sorry!, Life and Chutes And Ladders? "Also only one." My mom lied to me!
Keep going for the whole video.
Thanks to Allyson S, I now know my whole childhood was a sham.
Read More: animals, dogs, eating things, games, having a great time, heck yeah playing for high stakes count me in i love those crunchy little bites, i never owned hungry hungry hippos growing up but i was always jealous of my friends that did, living the dream, pets, playing for keeps, so that's what that looks like