Dare To Dream: Guy Sets World Record For Longest Time To Keep Eyeballs Popped Out Of Head

This is a video of self proclaimed Mr. Zoom (aka John Edward Doyle, aka not the man to challenge to a staring contest) setting the world record for the longest time spent with his eyeballs popped out of his head, with an astonishing 140 seconds. And may I be the first to say, MY GOD, what an uncomfortable 140 seconds it was for me.

Keep going for the video (in which he can't blink for the entire time and his eyes just keep getting redder and redder and he looks like he's about to explode like Thunder in Big Trouble In Little China), as well as a video of Mr. Zoom's eyeball popping dance to Daft Punk's 'Get Lucky' while I squeeze a handful of Tide Pods into each of my own eyes.

Thanks to hairless, but also like, not really.