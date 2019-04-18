Dare To Dream: Guy Sets World Record For Longest Time To Keep Eyeballs Popped Out Of Head

April 18, 2019

This is a video of self proclaimed Mr. Zoom (aka John Edward Doyle, aka not the man to challenge to a staring contest) setting the world record for the longest time spent with his eyeballs popped out of his head, with an astonishing 140 seconds. And may I be the first to say, MY GOD, what an uncomfortable 140 seconds it was for me.

Keep going for the video (in which he can't blink for the entire time and his eyes just keep getting redder and redder and he looks like he's about to explode like Thunder in Big Trouble In Little China), as well as a video of Mr. Zoom's eyeball popping dance to Daft Punk's 'Get Lucky' while I squeeze a handful of Tide Pods into each of my own eyes.

Thanks to hairless, but also like, not really.

  • Deksam
  • jimmycleaver

    You know, when I used to watch cartoons and see their eyes pop out... I didn't know that's where the inspiration come from.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Gross. Someone should help him by popping his eyes completely out...

  • Jenness

    One day his face will get stuck like that and his eyes will dry out and he'll go blind. ~ every gramma everywhere

  • Ollie Williams

    Jesus christ.

  • Deksam

    Cheeses Crust

  • Bling Nye

    JESUSTIDDYFUCKINCHRIST

    ftfy

  • Wooder

    Total Recall when they gasp for air on Mars.
    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

    And he's single ...wow...

  • Bling Nye

    He'd probably be pretty attractive to potential mates if he lost the facial hair, 20-30 lbs, and kept his fucking eyes in his skull... except when humorously appropriate, such as seeing his partner nude for the first time. Bonus points for throwing in an "AAOOOOHHHGGAAAAHHH".

  • Beard

    Freaky deaky.

  • Munihausen

    Laaaaadies?

