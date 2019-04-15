Daily Affirmations: Actor Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek's William Riker) Telling You You're Wrong For 47 Seconds

This is a supercut of actor Jonathan Frakes (best known as Commander William T. Riker from Star Trek: The Next Generation) from the television series Beyond Belief: Fact Or Fiction telling you that you're wrong and it's fictional and they made up the story for a solid 47-seconds. I feel like it was a great way to start the day and, combined with the time my girlfriend spent telling me I was wrong this morning, comes to just over three hours. Today's gonna be a great one.

Keep going for the total fabrication.



Thanks to Allyson S, who doesn't know what to believe anymore.