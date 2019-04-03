Dad Builds An Electric Mars Rover For His Son To Ride

This is a video of the Curiosity Mars rover inspired cart built by father Kris Temmerman for his son to ride around in. The electric cart can be steered via wired controller by Kris as he walks behind, because it's probably not the best idea to let a 3-year old drive. I'm kidding, I had a Power Wheels when I was that age and I was a total pro behind the wheel. "You repeatedly ran over your brother's head." He told me to try to jump him. FUN FACT: Did you know the actual Curiosity rover is 9.5 feet long, 9 feet wide and 7 feet tall (scale model pic for reference)? A lot of people think it's like, R/C car sized. And, FULL DISCLOSURE: I was one of those people until I just read Wikipedia. Am I embarrassed? Yes. Will I still argue I'm the biggest space ranger out of all of you? To the death.

Keep going for two videos, the first of the rover going for a spin, the second of the build.





Thanks again to K Diddie, who offered to push me a wheelbarrow with a cooler full of beer, which of course I accepted.