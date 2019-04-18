Current Jeopardy! Contest Completely Destroys Previous Single-Day Winnings Totals

April 18, 2019

jeopardy-single-day-total.jpg

If you haven't been following the game, current Jeopardy! contestant and professional sports gambler James Holzhauer has been smoking his way through his competitors, accumulating a total of $697,787 in only ten days, and repeatedly setting the record for highest single-day winnings. He now has the top four spots at $131,127 (April 17th); $110,914 (April 9th); $106,181 (April 16th); and $89,158 (April 12th). Previously the record was $77,000 set by contestant Roger Craig in 2010, and prior to that the $75,000 set by Ken Jennings. He also holds the record for highest Daily Double wager ($25,000). Obviously, he's really smart, and he's not afraid to bet hard, which has been paying off. For reference, I answered two questions (technically questioned two answers) correctly on last night's game, one of which my girlfriend disqualified because I responded after the contestant's answer, which, yes, I did just quickly repeat after I heard it. *shrug* What can I say, my mind works at a turtle's pace. And not a Ninja Turtle either, like one of those super slow Galápagos turtles. "Those are tortoises." Of course being stupid doesn't help either. "You really aren't smarter than a 5th grader, are you, GW?" I'm not even smarter than a road grader.

Keep going for a quick highlight reel from last night's game, including James's new single-day total of $131,127.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees when you're playing a game with money that isn't yours unless you win, bet big.

We Should Start A Band: Horse Playing A Keyboard With Its Lips

Previous Story

Cool Floating Ball Horizontal Juggling Illusion

Next Story
  • jimmycleaver

    His ego will eventually have the best of him, just like all other young cocky hotshots.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    You mean he won't win on Jeopardy forever? What a shocking revelation! In the meantime, he's up $700K, Jeopardy is enjoying higher ratings, and he is changing the way the game will be played from now on. And what have you done with your time?

  • jimmycleaver

    Working a full-time job and not focusing on wasting my time on gameshows involving a nerd whose not going to last on the spotlight for long. Clearly you're a big fan of the clown who wishes to be noticed by him while I have a simple and enjoyable humble life to settle and sit back.

  • GeneralDisorder

    BOO!!! Schmitty the Champ is the only Jeopardy champion worth knowing about.

  • Michael Knight

    maybe now he can get that under-bite looked at....

  • Bling Nye

    ""You really aren't smarter than a 5th grader, are you, GW?" I'm not even smarter than a road grader."

    *slowclap* Well done.

    As for Jeopardy James, the smile he gives in the beginning looks awkward as hell. More just showing teeth than smiling like he's worried he's gonna get caught.

    I really hope he's legit but color me suspicious... he seems way 'too good to be true'... I have to at least wonder if he's got a hidden ear piece or something else shady going on. I hope not, but damn.

  • Corky McButterpants
    I'll take Jap Anus Relations for 800 Alex.
  • Bling Nye

    Suck it, Trebek.

  • Corky McButterpants

    I'd take ya muthr as well, but I had her last night.

  • James Mcelroy

    Hannah, Lorelle can you test those buzzers for us? We just want to make sure that they are actually working properly.

  • The_Wretched

    Sucks for the other competitors but kudos to him for his grasp of trivia.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: game shows, having a great time, impressive, killin' it, man i wish i was smart and could use those smarts to make a lot of money, money, records, shows, smokin' it, television, video, we love you alex, winning
Previous Post
Next Post