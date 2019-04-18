Current Jeopardy! Contest Completely Destroys Previous Single-Day Winnings Totals

If you haven't been following the game, current Jeopardy! contestant and professional sports gambler James Holzhauer has been smoking his way through his competitors, accumulating a total of $697,787 in only ten days, and repeatedly setting the record for highest single-day winnings. He now has the top four spots at $131,127 (April 17th); $110,914 (April 9th); $106,181 (April 16th); and $89,158 (April 12th). Previously the record was $77,000 set by contestant Roger Craig in 2010, and prior to that the $75,000 set by Ken Jennings. He also holds the record for highest Daily Double wager ($25,000). Obviously, he's really smart, and he's not afraid to bet hard, which has been paying off. For reference, I answered two questions (technically questioned two answers) correctly on last night's game, one of which my girlfriend disqualified because I responded after the contestant's answer, which, yes, I did just quickly repeat after I heard it. *shrug* What can I say, my mind works at a turtle's pace. And not a Ninja Turtle either, like one of those super slow Galápagos turtles. "Those are tortoises." Of course being stupid doesn't help either. "You really aren't smarter than a 5th grader, are you, GW?" I'm not even smarter than a road grader.

Keep going for a quick highlight reel from last night's game, including James's new single-day total of $131,127.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees when you're playing a game with money that isn't yours unless you win, bet big.