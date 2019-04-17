Cooool: Russian Man Mods Coins Into Stunning Mechanical Works Of Art

April 17, 2019

This is a worthwhile video highlighting some of the work of Russian artist Roman Booteen, who meticulously modifies coins (predominately US Morgan Dollars) into stunning mechanical works of art. Pretty amazing stuff. Of course if all coins were this cool they'd probably be worth a lot more. I know friends who won't even bend over to pick up anything less than a quarter, and some who can't be bothered with anything but paper money. Me? I'll pick up any money off the ground, including pennies and things that only look like coins but are actually washers or gum wrappers, which I'll still try to put in a vending machine.

Keep going for the video, which is worth a watch and does feature a goggly eyed boobie coin at 1:20.

Thanks to Marcus O, who agrees anybody who wouldn't accept one of these for face value is making a mistake.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Talk about a "challenge coin"

  • Homestar

    I didn't know "challenge coins" even existed before now. Thanks for a mini Wikipedia hole...

  • Douchy McDouche

    I'll buy that for a dollar.

  • Adibobea9

    I'd pay five for a couple of them…

  • MustacheHam

    This is beautiful work. I liked last one the most for art as well the tribute puzzle.

