Cooool: Russian Man Mods Coins Into Stunning Mechanical Works Of Art

This is a worthwhile video highlighting some of the work of Russian artist Roman Booteen, who meticulously modifies coins (predominately US Morgan Dollars) into stunning mechanical works of art. Pretty amazing stuff. Of course if all coins were this cool they'd probably be worth a lot more. I know friends who won't even bend over to pick up anything less than a quarter, and some who can't be bothered with anything but paper money. Me? I'll pick up any money off the ground, including pennies and things that only look like coins but are actually washers or gum wrappers, which I'll still try to put in a vending machine.

Keep going for the video, which is worth a watch and does feature a goggly eyed boobie coin at 1:20.



