Cool Floating Ball Horizontal Juggling Illusion

April 18, 2019

This is a video of a circus performer practicing a little horizontal juggling for the non-profit Big Apple Circus. For those of you struggling to understand how the illusion works, it's called magic, and I wouldn't be holding my breath for that acceptance letter to Hogwarts you've been hoping for since you were almost 11. I'm sorry, but I think it's time to accept you're a Nubble. "You mean Muggle." What? No -- like the very end of a tit. "A nipple?" Whatever, you're not magic, that's my point. "But nipples are magic." My God....when you're right, you're right. I'll call Dumbledore and see what the hell the holdup is.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Brett EE, who agrees horizontal juggling is cool, but being able to pull a nice juicy rabbit out of your hat whenever you're north of the Wall and starving is even cooler.

  • The_Wretched

    I'm thinking it looks like balls on strings. I think the trainer at the gym has people do that to work something out.

  • Mr. Roboto

    Filmed on potato.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    I'm only into big PC circuses.

    https://static6.businessins...

  • Jonathan Tippett

    Just looks like some balls tied to strings to me fam

  • Closet Nerd

    I keep trying but its not working.... man, i must not be high enough

Read More: balls, circus, everybody needs a hobby, hand eye coordination, illusion, juggling, mesmerizing, optical illusion, peformance, skills, so that's what that looks like, video, wait -- are you trying to hypnotize me?
