Cool Floating Ball Horizontal Juggling Illusion

This is a video of a circus performer practicing a little horizontal juggling for the non-profit Big Apple Circus. For those of you struggling to understand how the illusion works, it's called magic, and I wouldn't be holding my breath for that acceptance letter to Hogwarts you've been hoping for since you were almost 11. I'm sorry, but I think it's time to accept you're a Nubble. "You mean Muggle." What? No -- like the very end of a tit. "A nipple?" Whatever, you're not magic, that's my point. "But nipples are magic." My God....when you're right, you're right. I'll call Dumbledore and see what the hell the holdup is.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Brett EE, who agrees horizontal juggling is cool, but being able to pull a nice juicy rabbit out of your hat whenever you're north of the Wall and starving is even cooler.