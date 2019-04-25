Coming In Hot!: Parachuter Misses Landing Zone, Wrecks Hard And Fast Into Side Of House

April 25, 2019

This is a video of a skydiver who, coming in hot with his parachute, overshoots his dirt field landing zone and proceeds to wreck into the side of a house at an impressive speed. I feel like he's pretty lucky he managed to escape the ordeal with as little injury as he did. Now I'm not saying maybe this man isn't ready for non-tandem skydiving, but nothing make me feel safer than being strapped to somebody who knows what they're doing. Isn't that right, Greg? "Please untape us and get off my lap." Haha, nooooo -- not until you finish this spreadsheet for me.

Keep going for the whole video, but the action really begins around 1:30. Also if anybody wants to provide a brief translation, that would be appreciated.

Thanks to n0nentity, who agrees that is not a landing that would score very high with the judges.

Time Lapse Of The Growth, Spread, And Beauty Of Various Fungi

Previous Story

I Am Into This: Bonfire Ignition Via Firework Powered Beer Bottle Zipline

Next Story
  • Closet Nerd

    [as he is coming towards the building]
    you can sense the feeling of "THIS is how I'm gonna die!"

  • Deksam

    So there I was on Geekologie as I was about to type a really funny comment, but then there was a big thud on my wall, so my neighbors stupid mutts started going crazy and wouldn't shut up... So I went into the neighbors yard, gathered them up and took them to the pound... They were warned!

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Well, this wasn't fun.

  • Wooder

    Important lesson ensure the wind is NOT behind you when coming in....or else you had better start running real fast or cover your face!

    This guy came in so HOT and FAST I'm shocked he didn't break something.

  • GeneralDisorder

    He was sure trying to break that wall.

  • Jenness

    He's so so so lucky

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: *holds up 0 scorecard*, abort! abort!, better luck next time, coming in hot!, crashing into things, extreme sports, holy smokes, hurting yourself, parachute, skydiving, sorry goose but it's time to buzz the tower, uh-oh, very extreme sports, you did it wrong
Previous Post
Next Post