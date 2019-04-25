Coming In Hot!: Parachuter Misses Landing Zone, Wrecks Hard And Fast Into Side Of House

This is a video of a skydiver who, coming in hot with his parachute, overshoots his dirt field landing zone and proceeds to wreck into the side of a house at an impressive speed. I feel like he's pretty lucky he managed to escape the ordeal with as little injury as he did. Now I'm not saying maybe this man isn't ready for non-tandem skydiving, but nothing make me feel safer than being strapped to somebody who knows what they're doing. Isn't that right, Greg? "Please untape us and get off my lap." Haha, nooooo -- not until you finish this spreadsheet for me.

Keep going for the whole video, but the action really begins around 1:30. Also if anybody wants to provide a brief translation, that would be appreciated.

