Close Calls: Man Almost Crushed Under Collapsing Marble Wall

This is a video from east China's Zhejiang Province of a young man who notices his spidey senses are tingling but isn't sure why, right before a marble wall collapses directly where he was standing. Man, thank goodness for those spidey senses. Me? My superhero senses are almost always tingling. "Yeah that's a rash." That's not what my doctor said. "What did he say?" He said they were hives. "And you're convinced that's some sort of bee-related superpower." TELL ME I'M WRONG.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Joshua S, who agrees you should always trust your spidey senses.