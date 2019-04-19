Close Calls: Man Almost Crushed Under Collapsing Marble Wall

April 19, 2019

This is a video from east China's Zhejiang Province of a young man who notices his spidey senses are tingling but isn't sure why, right before a marble wall collapses directly where he was standing. Man, thank goodness for those spidey senses. Me? My superhero senses are almost always tingling. "Yeah that's a rash." That's not what my doctor said. "What did he say?" He said they were hives. "And you're convinced that's some sort of bee-related superpower." TELL ME I'M WRONG.

Thanks to Joshua S, who agrees you should always trust your spidey senses.

  • Douchy McDouche

    He ran like a girl. I laughed.

  • The_Wretched

    Ah finally! A place where building codes aren't a thing and inspectors are corrupt. Business can finally thrive and give everyone the American Dream they yearn for.

  • Gingerbread

    Ah! Finally! The teaser trailer for Final Destination 7 is out

