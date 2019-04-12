Close Calls: Border Collie Rushes In To Grab Chihuahua From Getting Run Over

This is some home security camera footage of a family's border collie rushing in to snatch up a chihuahua by the scuff before their owner can accidentally back over it. Was she actually going to back up that far? I don't know, but I don't even want to think about it. Now give them both all the treats and start using your mirrors when you're backing up, I don't care if you're in your own driveway -- you have pets running around. Contrary to what 80% of drivers believe, manufacturers don't just add mirrors to cars so they can charge more. Doors and windows, absolutely.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Charlotte, who agrees spacial awareness seems to be the hardest thing for a lot of people.