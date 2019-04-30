Clever: Wooden Chess Board Coat Racks

These are the wooden chess board coat racks (plus bonus shelf) made and sold by Esty seller CreativeHolz. The $140 - $160 chess racks are available in different woods and player positions (pictured are the 'Caro-Kann defense' and 'Italian Opening'), and each individual chess piece is individually screwed into the board for max strength. Do you play chess? I do occasionally, but only if my opponent agrees to play by house rules, which are as follows: My knights wear jetpacks, and can move wherever they want. Plus drop 2 x 2 bombs from the air every other turn. "Whatever, I can still beat him." She's a cheater!

Keep going for a handful more shots.

Thanks to carey, who informed me she plans on making herself a Sorry! board game version.