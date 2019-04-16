Clever: Tattoos That Look Like Embroidered Patches

This is a series of body art inked by Brazilian tattoo artist Duda "Tattoo You" Lozano that look like embroidered patches. Granted I'm not sure how long they'll remain looking like patches, but still, now I kinda want one. Or -- OR -- maybe I'll just sew an actual embroidered patch to my arm. I am terrified of commitment, after all. "Hey honey, I thought maybe tonight we could--" CAN'T DO IT, TAKING A LONG BATH.

Keep going for twenty more (okay, nineteen).

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees these are definitely going to require some touch ups in the future.