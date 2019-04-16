Clever: Tattoos That Look Like Embroidered Patches

April 16, 2019

patch-tattoos-1.jpg

This is a series of body art inked by Brazilian tattoo artist Duda "Tattoo You" Lozano that look like embroidered patches. Granted I'm not sure how long they'll remain looking like patches, but still, now I kinda want one. Or -- OR -- maybe I'll just sew an actual embroidered patch to my arm. I am terrified of commitment, after all. "Hey honey, I thought maybe tonight we could--" CAN'T DO IT, TAKING A LONG BATH.

Keep going for twenty more (okay, nineteen).

patch-tattoos-2.jpg

patch-tattoos-3.jpg

patch-tattoos-4.jpg

patch-tattoos-5.jpg

patch-tattoos-6.jpg

patch-tattoos-7.jpg

patch-tattoos-8.jpg

patch-tattoos-9.jpg

patch-tattoos-10.jpg

patch-tattoos-11.jpg

patch-tattoos-12.jpg

patch-tattoos-13.jpg

patch-tattoos-14.jpg

patch-tattoos-15.jpg

patch-tattoos-16.jpg

patch-tattoos-17.jpg

patch-tattoos-18.jpg

patch-tattoos-19.jpg

patch-tattoos-20.jpg

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees these are definitely going to require some touch ups in the future.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    I'm not usually into tats, but these are really neat!

  • MustacheHam

    These are pretty neat. I would maybe consider one with that S drawing.

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    those stray threads would drive me crazy

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Doria, please, calm down.

    Also, those are nice tats.

  • Deksam

    Goofy is... Just because his brother is a mute, he feels superior enough to treat him as a lesser species.

    https://qph.fs.quoracdn.net...

  • Ollie Williams

    Now let's see what they look like in two years.

