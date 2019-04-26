Clever: Avocado Pool Float With Removable Pit Beach Ball

April 26, 2019

avocado-float-1.jpg

This is the 'Avocado Pool Float Inflatable Giant Floats with Rapid Valves Pool Party Beach Swimming Raft Floaty Lounger Decorations Toys Games for Adult and Kids' made by LetsFunny and available on Amazon (~$35, and well reviewed). It looks like a halved avocado, and includes a pit that double as a beach ball. Pretty clever, right? "You bet your sunburnt ass." *shocked* How did you know? "Your pants." Uh-huh? "They're chaps." You know I did think the bus seat felt a little funny today, I just though-- "You'd peed your pants." See you've been there, you know.

Keep going for a handful more shots of all the fun in the sun you could be having.

avocado-float-2.jpg

avocado-float-3.jpg

avocado-float-4.jpg

avocado-float-5.jpg

avocado-float-6.jpg

Thanks again to Luc, who agrees plus you can use the floats to play a game of Return The Pit, where one team tries to put the pit back in the avocado, and the other team tries to drown them.

