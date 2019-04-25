Clever: A Fake Key Fob Stash Container

April 25, 2019

key-fob-stash-1.jpg

Your keys: you almost always have them with you so they make the perfect place to stash some whatever the hell you want to stash provided its incredible small like drugs, money, or thumb drives full of government secrets. Enter the $24 Snea-Key Fob Stash from Festivaults, a 1" x 0.5″ x 2″ nonfunctional key fob stash container. Not a bad idea, but why not just use your ass like a regular person? There's a reason humans still have them, after all. "And you think that's to sneak drugs into concerts and for no other reason?" Tell me I'm wrong.

Keep going for a handful more product shots including somebody determined to sneak their earplugs and ibuprofen and Tic-Tacs into somewhere.

key-fob-stash-2.jpg

key-fob-stash-3.jpg

key-fob-stash-4.jpg

key-fob-stash-5.jpg

Thanks to Julian ST, who agrees with very little skill you could also make one of these out of any existing key fob.

  • Yeah because no one would ever want to steal car keys...

  • Deksam

    What a great place to store an extra car key!

  • ShartInYourJacuzzi

    My pants come with "stash containers" built in. Fucking pockets. Why do I need to get cute about it? So I can be 25 lighter?

  • Jenness

    I just really like the name. That's pretty cute & clever.

  • James Mcelroy

    or you could just get a real one off ebay or whatever and throw away the guts for much less money.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Autozone carries empty Fob shells in case your rubber buttons get all gross on ya. Just swap your board in. They're mostly $15 for the empty cases.

