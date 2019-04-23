Careful What You Wish For: Dog Finally Catches Tail, Isn't Sure What To Do After

This is a short video of Max, who, after a fair amount of trying hard and believing in himself, finally manages to catch his tail. Then he's not sure what to do with it, and proceeds to sort of drag himself off towards the kitchen. Dogs are weird. I actually have a dog who chases her tail, and my girlfriend jokes she's not actually chasing her tail at all but the smell of her own ass, which is probably more truth than joke but sometimes you just have to halfheartedly laugh to not cry, you know?

Keep going for the video.

My friend's dog, Max, finally caught its tail, and then didn't know what to do with itself anymore. pic.twitter.com/Cl2HOZimW0 — Satellite Man Law Man (@omw2innisfree) April 19, 2019

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees anything is possible if you put your mind to it.