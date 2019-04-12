Cannon Made Entirely Out Of 50,000 Matches (And Hot Glue) Chain Reaction

This is a video of Youtuber The S constructing a cannon out of 50,000 matches and hot glue, then filling the cannon with additional matches, and lighting the fuse, which is also made of matches. MATCHES MATCHES MATCHES. Speaking of matches....would you swipe right for me? "Did you say report your profile then close and delete the app? Yes." *smiles from ear to ear, gets hearts for eyes* That was a test and you passed -- you know we really were meant for each other.

Keep going for the video, which is construction from the beginning to 1:50, then all burninating after that.

Thanks to Dannyboy, who agrees the smell of matches is decent, but nothing tops gasoline.