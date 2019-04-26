Beating The System: Woman Uses Pet Dog To Enter Pay Public Restroom Without Paying

This is a short video of a woman who, needing to use the restroom but not having the 30 pence (~$0.40) required to enter, discovers that if Lola her Cocker Spaniel runs under the exit gates that they'll detect a person needing to leave the bathroom and open (I would have just Hulked my way in there). Turning your dog to a life of crime -- just wonderful. What's next, licking the toe rings off unsuspecting tourists? That said, if I had to pay $0.40 every time I had a bathroom emergency, my crushing student loan debt would look like a drop in the bucket.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Diana K, who agrees there's always a way to beat the system.