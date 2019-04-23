Balloon Artist Makes Gold Infinity Gauntlet

April 23, 2019

infinity-gauntlet-balloon.jpg

This is a video of the Infinity Gauntlet twisted by very skilled balloon artist Jackie Ochitwa of With A Twist Balloon Creations. The stones even light up! Wow, is there anything people can't make with balloons? "A big bad wolf-proof home." Ha, I guarantee there's at least one little piggy out there who would still try anyways. It's a well documented fact that two out of three piggies are dumbasses when it comes to construction.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees the Infinity Gauntlet is cool, but there's nothing wrong with a Power Glove either.

  • Kimberly

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    PS Am I the only one who thinks this balloon artist really BLOWS? Get it? BALLOONS? BLOWS? EEEEHHH?

