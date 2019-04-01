Bad Ideas: Work Truck With Ladder On Top Goes Through Automated Car Wash

April 1, 2019

Fight! Fight! Fight!

This is a video of a man who decided to take his work truck through an automated car wash while he still had a ladder strapped to the top of the vehicle. For the wellbeing of his ladder rack and the carwash, that proved to be a bad idea, and I'm obviously more than a little concerned about his decision making skills and the quality of work he might be performing on the job site. That said, I have borrowed a friend's truck to wash a bunch of furniture in a carwash before.

Keep going for the video, but skip to 1:55 unless you have an automated carwash fetish.

Thanks to Brian A, who agrees that ladder already looked clean.

Sega Releasing A Genesis Mini To Celebrate The Console's 30th Anniversary

Previous Story

Video About A Couple Who Live Their Lives 19th Century Victorian Era Style

Next Story
  • sizzlepants

    I don't get it. The ladder gets caught in the brushes once it starts spinning (obviously). So then after backing up and freeing himself the decision becomes - ram through the machine? Rather than, I don't know, unhook the ladder and just put it in the bottom of the shorty?

    I mean, they're in an easily identifiable work vehicle. What do they think is going to happen aside from a smirking police officer arriving at their door in a few hours?

  • Eric Ord

    Talk some more trash, man! He had to think fast in the moment, you're Monday morning quarterbacking from the comfort of your own home.

  • ChungLingSoo

    If I had a dollar for everytime this happened to me............I'd have no money.

  • Eric Ord

    April Fools!

  • Closet Nerd

    Don't we all have a car wash fetish?
    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: bad ideas, breaking things, doing battle, fight! fight! fight!, poor decision making, that wasn't supposed to happen, there can be only one, truck, video, wash me, washing things, woopsie, yeah you did, you don't know till you try
Previous Post
Next Post