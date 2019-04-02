Background Actor Creates Supercut Of All His Appearances In Movies, Television And Commercials

To prove they all take place in the same cinematic universe, this is a supercut compiled by professional background actor EJ Zapata of every appearance he's collected of himself in various movies, television shows and commercials. In a bunch of them he's even wearing the same outfit for his SIGNATURE LOOK. Speaking of *brushes fingers through hair* if you had to describe my signature look, how would you? "Slovenly." Agree to settle for handsomely disheveled? "Slovenly." *brushes candy wrappers from lap, halfheartedly scrapes at mustard stain on khakis* Well you can't blame a guy for trying.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees there's hardly anything on television this guy can't say he's been in.