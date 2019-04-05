Artist Uses 2,000 Giant Strips Of Paper To Turn The Louvre Pyramid Into A Giant Optical Illusion

Note: Worthwhile larger shots of this image and the other three HERE, HERE, HERE and HERE.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the I.M Pei designed Louvre Pyramid, these are several shots of the result of French street artist JR and a group of 400 volunteers pasting over 2,000 printed strips of paper down in Napolean Court to make the pyramid appear as if it continues downward into a deep chasm. Some more info while I try to unravel just how this mystery fits into The Da Vinci Code:

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Louvre Pyramid, JR is creating a collaborative piece of art on the scale of the Napoleon Court. Three years after having made the Pyramid disappear, the street artist is about to bring a new light to the famed monument by realizing a gigantic collage ...The images, like life, are ephemeral. Once pasted, the art piece lives on its own. The sun dries the light glue and with every step, people tear pieces of the fragile paper. ....This project is also about presence and absence, about reality and memories, about impermanence.

