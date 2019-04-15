Artist 3-D Prints Hermit Crab Shells With Tiny Cities On Top

April 15, 2019

This is a video of artist Aki Inomata discussing the 3-D printed shells she creates for hermit crabs that have little buildings and cityscapes on top of them. Basically, Aki starts with a CAT scan of an actual hermit crab shell to ensure it's an acceptable shape for a little crab to mash its butt into, then she 3-D models and prints the shell with a building or cityscape on the back. Do you think hermit crabs without cityscape shells are jealous of the ones that do have them? Personally I'm up in the air about it, but I have a backpack that looks like a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle shell. "You're the coolest." Thanks, mom!

Keep going for the video, as well as an even longer one about the process.

Thanks to Ruby G, who agrees home is where the heart is.

  • Deksam

    Now seeing this Disney is going to make a move based on the li'l people who live in these crystal buildings. They are getting pretty hard up for new material these days.

  • Doog

    Word on the beach is that they're the talk of the town

  • Faith

  • uKER

    Great. More plastic garbage in the oceans. Bravo.

