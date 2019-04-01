Another Day, Another Person Biting A Real Wall In Virtual Reality

April 1, 2019

This is a video of the sort of virtual reality experience I'd expect to see set up in a cheaply rentable storefront in a dying mall (in my mind you can still see where the Spencer's sign used to be) of a woman exploring a rooftop in virtual reality, deciding she's had enough of this virtual life and throwing herself from the top of the building, only to bite a wall in real life. Hopefully that added to the experience, because it's definitely gonna detract from her smile.

Keep going for the video, but skip to 1:20 for the that's gonna leave a mark.

Thanks to Damien, who agrees virtual reality is not for everyone, especially people who can easily forget the real world exists.

